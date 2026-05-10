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International career

This is the story of Ayush Mhatre, a young cricket star from Mumbai. He is a right handed opening batsman who has quickly become the new face of Indian cricket. He plays for Mumbai in domestic matches and represents the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Ayush became a sensation in 2024. He was only 17 when he joined the Mumbai senior team. He made history by becoming one of the youngest players to score a big century in the Ranji Trophy. In late 2024 he scored 176 runs in a single match, which made everyone in India talk about his talent.

He has been a key leader for the India Under 19 team. In 2024 he was a star in the Asia Cup and helped his team reach the finals. By early 2025 experts began comparing him to the best players in the country because he can play well in both long matches and fast T20 games.

His journey started on the local grounds of Mumbai where he practiced every day. He played his first big professional match for Mumbai in October 2024. He also did very well in one day matches. In December 2024 he broke a world record by becoming the youngest player to score over 150 runs in a professional one day game.

2024

September: He was chosen for the Mumbai squad for the Irani Cup. He was the youngest player there but he played with a lot of confidence.

October: He made his official debut in the Ranji Trophy against Maharashtra.

October 20: In his second match he scored 176 runs against Gambia. This made him a hero in Mumbai.

November: He was the top scorer for his team in the domestic season.

December: He played for the India Under 19 team in the Asia Cup and scored many runs.

2025

January: He kept playing well and reached 500 runs in his first five professional matches.

February: He was selected for the India A tour to Australia. He played on fast pitches and showed he could handle international bowlers.

March: He was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for a very high price in the IPL auction.

April: He made his IPL debut at the Wankhede Stadium. He scored 45 runs in his first game and helped his team win.

May: He scored his first IPL half century against Bangalore. He hit 94 runs in just 48 balls.

2026

January: He was named as the captain for the India Under 19 World Cup team.

February: He led India to win the Under 19 World Cup. He was the top scorer of the tournament.

March: He is currently playing in the IPL and is one of the top candidates to join the senior Indian national team soon.

Leagues Participation

Ayush Mhatre has become a favorite for many cricket leagues. He is very good at starting an innings with big shots. He has played for the Mumbai team in local leagues and is now a major star in the Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League

Ayush joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2025. Many teams wanted him because he is young and very fast. He became an important part of the team right away. In 2026 the team kept him as their main opening batsman.

Year Team Notes 2024 Mumbai He showed he was ready for the big leagues 2025 Chennai Super Kings He made his debut and scored a famous 94 against RCB 2026 Chennai Super Kings He is now a star player and a future leader for the team

Domestic Career

Ayush started his cricket life very young in the famous school tournaments of Mumbai. He played in the same games where legends like Sachin Tendulkar once played. He made his professional debut for Mumbai in October 2024. Before that he was the captain of the Mumbai Under 14 and Under 16 teams.

In the Ranji Trophy Ayush showed that he is very tough. He scored his first century very quickly. He became the highest run scorer for a teenager in Mumbai history during the 2024 season. Even though there was a lot of pressure he stayed calm and played long innings.

One of his biggest moments was in late 2024 when he scored 181 runs in a one day match. This was a record because he was only 17 years old. This amazing performance helped him get into the national youth team.

Under his leadership the youth teams won many trophies. In 2025 he led Mumbai to victory in a junior tournament. He is known for being an aggressive player who likes to dominate the bowlers. This attitude has helped him grow into a key player for both Mumbai and his IPL team.

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Records and Achievements

Ayush Mhatre has already rewritten the history books despite his young age. His incredible talent has brought him numerous awards in both local and national cricket.

2024

The Mumbai Cricket Association honored his breakthrough year by naming him the Best Junior Player.

A historic milestone was reached when he became the youngest player ever to score a century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

Cricket fans worldwide took notice when he smashed the world record for the youngest player to score more than 150 runs in a professional one-day match.

2025

His rising value led to the largest contract ever offered to an uncapped teenager in the history of the IPL.

Showing he could compete with the world's best, he climbed the ranks to become the third youngest player to hit a half-century in the IPL.

Speed was the theme of his season as he reached 1,000 professional runs faster than almost any other player in Indian history.

2026

Displaying immense leadership, he took the captain’s armband and guided India to a spectacular Under-19 World Cup title.

Individual brilliance accompanied his team’s success as he was officially crowned the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup.

Other Records

No other teenager has ever managed to score three centuries in their first five Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai.

Power hitting is clearly his strength, as he currently holds the record for the most sixes hit by a teenager in a single IPL season.

Personal Life

Ayush comes from a simple background in Mumbai. He has built a great career while staying very humble and close to his family.

Family

Ayush was born on July 16 2007. He grew up in a Marathi family in the suburb of Virar. His father used to work in a bank but left his job to help Ayush with his cricket training. His mother stays at home and takes care of him. His grandfather used to travel with him on the local trains every day so he could reach the cricket grounds. Ayush is very thankful to his family for all their hard work.

Finance

As of March 2026, Ayush Mhatre’s financial profile reflects his rapid ascent from a domestic prodigy to a high-value asset in the cricketing world, with an estimated net worth ranging between 1.5–3 crore. His income is anchored by his 30 lakh retention contract with the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2026 season, a testament to the franchise's belief in his long-term potential after he became their youngest-ever player. His commercial appeal skyrocketed following his captaincy of the India U19 squad to World Cup glory in early 2026, leading to a landmark five-year brand ambassador agreement with the fintech firm Zaggle. Additionally, he earns significant match fees and daily retainers for representing Mumbai in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, supplemented by participation in events like the T20 Mumbai League, where he was recently one of the most expensive buys at 14.75 lakh.

Home and Cars

Ayush Mhatre continues to reside in his family home in Virar, a suburb on the outskirts of Mumbai, maintaining the humble lifestyle that defined his early years as a "local train prodigy." Despite his rapid rise to IPL fame and captaining India to a U19 World Cup title in 2026, he remains deeply connected to his roots in the Marathi-speaking Samvedi Brahmin community. His residence was the center of massive celebrations in February 2026, where his parents, Yogesh and Jagruti Mhatre, and his grandfather Laxmikant Naik welcomed him with a hero’s reception. While his professional earnings and endorsements have elevated his financial status, Ayush's "no-compromise" lifestyle remains focused on his strict training regimen rather than a flashy car collection; however, with his increasing net worth and high-profile CSK contract, he has recently transitioned into more comfortable travel, moving away from the grueling 80-km daily train commutes that once defined his journey to Mumbai's maidans.

Scandals

Ayush Mhatre has largely stayed clear of serious off-field controversies, maintaining a professional image as a rising star in Indian cricket. However, his high-intensity competitive nature has occasionally led to "on-field sparks," most notably during the U19 Asia Cup final in December 2025, where he was involved in a heated verbal exchange with a Pakistan bowler following an animated send-off. Another minor diplomatic stir occurred in January 2026 at the U19 World Cup, when Mhatre and the Bangladesh captain skipped a pre-match handshake, an incident widely linked by the media to the prevailing political tensions between the two nations at the time. More recently, in February 2026, a procedural "scandal" of sorts emerged when BCCI eligibility rules prevented the World Cup-winning captain from representing Mumbai in a crucial U-23 domestic match due to a lack of prior appearances in that specific age category. Despite these occasional headlines, Mhatre remains highly respected for his leadership and maturity, with no major disciplinary issues clouding his career.

Fans

Ayush has a lot of fans who love his simple personality. He has over 500,000 followers on Instagram. He often posts photos of his training and gives advice to young kids who want to be cricketers.