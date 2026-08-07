Basir Rahman

Basir Rahman

batsman

Full name:Basir Rahman
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches93
Innings10
Overs3.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs340
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco11.330
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches93
Innings173
Not outs20
Runs41321
Balls Faced79748
Avg27.537
SR51.8143.75
Fours621
Fifties30
Sixies00
Highest9710
Hundreds00

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