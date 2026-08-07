Basir Rahman
batsman
|Full name:
|Basir Rahman
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|9
|3
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|34
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|11.33
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|9
|3
|Innings
|17
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|413
|21
|Balls Faced
|797
|48
|Avg
|27.53
|7
|SR
|51.81
|43.75
|Fours
|62
|1
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|97
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0