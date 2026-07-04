Bilal Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Bilal Khan
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|46
|59
|6
|71
|64
|Innings
|46
|58
|7
|71
|63
|Overs
|398.0
|210.1
|107.0
|597.5
|229.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|7
|20
|48
|8
|Runs
|2016
|1348
|352
|2868
|1488
|Wickets
|97
|81
|11
|140
|87
|Avg
|20.78
|16.64
|32
|20.48
|17.1
|SR
|24.61
|15.56
|58.36
|25.62
|15.8
|Eco
|5.06
|6.41
|3.28
|4.79
|6.49
|BB
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4w
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|46
|59
|6
|71
|64
|Innings
|19
|19
|10
|34
|22
|Not outs
|11
|11
|3
|15
|13
|Runs
|30
|25
|85
|94
|30
|Balls Faced
|69
|43
|86
|167
|46
|Avg
|3.75
|3.12
|12.14
|4.94
|3.33
|SR
|43.47
|58.13
|98.83
|56.28
|65.21
|Fours
|1
|1
|11
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Highest
|9
|6
|20
|26
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0