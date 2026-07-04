Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan

bowler

Full name:Bilal Khan
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches465967164
Innings465877163
Overs398.0210.1107.0597.5229.1
Balls-----
Maidens29720488
Runs2016134835228681488
Wickets97811114087
Avg20.7816.643220.4817.1
SR24.6115.5658.3625.6215.8
Eco5.066.413.284.796.49
BB54454
4w43163
5w40060
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches465967164
Innings1919103422
Not outs111131513
Runs3025859430
Balls Faced69438616746
Avg3.753.1212.144.943.33
SR43.4758.1398.8356.2865.21
Fours111122
Fifties00000
Sixies10240
Highest9620266
Hundreds00000

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