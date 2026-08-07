Brendan Ross Murray Taylor

Brendan Ross Murray Taylor

wicket keeper

Full name:Brendan Ross Murray Taylor
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3420545136318174
Innings421221318
Overs7.066.05.064.0101.025.0
Balls------
Maidens000800
Runs3840617225604152
Wickets0914208
Avg045.111756.2530.219
SR044309630.318.75
Eco5.426.153.43.515.986.08
BB031253
4w000000
5w000010
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3420545136318174
Innings6820345248309168
Not outs4156132622
Runs23206684934957199143911
Balls Faced41388721790003155
Avg36.2535.5523.9440.7235.0326.78
SR56.0676.64118.2200123.96
Fours2545999300380
Fifties12396365425
Sixies221062400108
Highest17114575217154140
Hundreds611032192

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