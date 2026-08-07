Brendan Ross Murray Taylor
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Brendan Ross Murray Taylor
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|205
|45
|136
|318
|174
|Innings
|4
|21
|2
|21
|31
|8
|Overs
|7.0
|66.0
|5.0
|64.0
|101.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|406
|17
|225
|604
|152
|Wickets
|0
|9
|1
|4
|20
|8
|Avg
|0
|45.11
|17
|56.25
|30.2
|19
|SR
|0
|44
|30
|96
|30.3
|18.75
|Eco
|5.42
|6.15
|3.4
|3.51
|5.98
|6.08
|BB
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|205
|45
|136
|318
|174
|Innings
|68
|203
|45
|248
|309
|168
|Not outs
|4
|15
|6
|13
|26
|22
|Runs
|2320
|6684
|934
|9571
|9914
|3911
|Balls Faced
|4138
|8721
|790
|0
|0
|3155
|Avg
|36.25
|35.55
|23.94
|40.72
|35.03
|26.78
|SR
|56.06
|76.64
|118.22
|0
|0
|123.96
|Fours
|254
|599
|93
|0
|0
|380
|Fifties
|12
|39
|6
|36
|54
|25
|Sixies
|22
|106
|24
|0
|0
|108
|Highest
|171
|145
|75
|217
|154
|140
|Hundreds
|6
|11
|0
|32
|19
|2