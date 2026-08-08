Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Empress T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 06.09.2026

T20

GUY
GUY
JAM
JAM

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, September 05, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

PlayersCampbelle Shemaine Altia, Cooper Britney, Fraser Cherry Ann, Grimmond Realeanna, Harris Laura, Hunter Amy, Ismail Shabnim, Latchman Nyia, Millington Plaffianna, Munisar Ashmini, Nation Chedean, Penfold Molly, Penna Madeline, Ramharack Karishma, Schultz Kaysia, Taylor Stafanie, van Niekerk Dane, Winfield Lauren
Benchno information yet

Jamaica Empress Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet