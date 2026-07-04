Carl Hartman
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Carl Hartman
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|17
|17
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|235
|235
|Balls Faced
|216
|216
|Avg
|18.07
|18.07
|SR
|108.79
|108.79
|Fours
|14
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|39
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0