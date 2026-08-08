Squads Bulgaria vs Isle of Man T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 17.08.2026

T20i

BUL
BUL
ISL
ISL

Playing

BUL
BUL
ISL
ISL
First TeamSecond Team
Chughtai Zeerak

all rounder

Dowling Anthony

no information yet

Duff Oscar

no information yet

Gogev Milen

no information yet

Hussain Firas

all rounder

Mishra Prakash

all rounder

Raja Danyal

no information yet

Rasool Ali

all rounder

Rasool Omar

wicket keeper

Zaroo Isa

all rounder

Bench

BUL
BUL
ISL
ISL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet