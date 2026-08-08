Squads Bulgaria vs Isle of Man T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 17.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmadhel Agagyul
batsman
Chughtai Zeerak
all rounder
Dowling Anthony
no information yet
Duff Oscar
no information yet
Gogev Milen
no information yet
Hussain Firas
all rounder
Mishra Prakash
all rounder
Nikolov Dimo Krasimirov
all rounder
Raja Danyal
no information yet
Rasool Ali
all rounder
Rasool Omar
wicket keeper
Singh Gagandeep
bowler
Yousuf Huzaif
bowler
Zaroo Isa
all rounder
Match has not started yet