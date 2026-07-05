Chamod Battage
bowler
|Full name:
|Chamod Battage
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|16
|6
|Innings
|12
|15
|6
|Overs
|101.0
|90.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|4
|0
|Runs
|334
|480
|93
|Wickets
|6
|18
|9
|Avg
|55.66
|26.66
|10.33
|SR
|101
|30
|10.66
|Eco
|3.3
|5.33
|5.81
|BB
|2
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|16
|6
|Innings
|4
|8
|2
|Not outs
|2
|5
|1
|Runs
|0
|28
|0
|Balls Faced
|17
|53
|6
|Avg
|0
|9.33
|0
|SR
|0
|52.83
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|15
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0