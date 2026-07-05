Chamod Battage

Chamod Battage

bowler

Full name:Chamod Battage
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Colts Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8166
Innings12156
Overs101.090.016.0
Balls---
Maidens1640
Runs33448093
Wickets6189
Avg55.6626.6610.33
SR1013010.66
Eco3.35.335.81
BB243
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8166
Innings482
Not outs251
Runs0280
Balls Faced17536
Avg09.330
SR052.830
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest0150
Hundreds000

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