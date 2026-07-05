Trishen Nimesh Wickramasinghe

Trishen Nimesh Wickramasinghe

bowler

Full name:Trishen Nimesh Wickramasinghe

Teams

2023 Teams

Colts Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Overs10.03.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3611
Wickets11
Avg3611
SR6022
Eco3.63
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Peiris, Sachintha

Peiris, Sachintha

Lanka, Yashodha

Lanka, Yashodha

Fonseka, Sheran

Fonseka, Sheran

Anjula, Kaveeshka

Anjula, Kaveeshka

Jayasuriya, Prabath

Jayasuriya, Prabath

Lakshan, Dhananjaya

Lakshan, Dhananjaya

Rasantha, Ravindu

Rasantha, Ravindu

Madusanka, Malka

Madusanka, Malka

Rajapaksha, Harsha

Rajapaksha, Harsha

Dananjaya, Akila

Dananjaya, Akila