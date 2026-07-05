Trishen Nimesh Wickramasinghe
bowler
|Full name:
|Trishen Nimesh Wickramasinghe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|10.0
|3.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|11
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|36
|11
|SR
|60
|22
|Eco
|3.6
|3
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0