Chandana Amrawickram

Chandana Amrawickram

batsman

Full name:Chandana Amrawickram
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4747
Wickets11
Avg4747
SR3030
Eco9.49.4
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs00
Balls Faced33
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Adam, Umar

Adam, Umar

Shaof Hassan, Ibrahim

Shaof Hassan, Ibrahim

Shafeeg, Leem

Shafeeg, Leem

Nashath, Ibrahim

Nashath, Ibrahim

Ameel, Ahmed

Ameel, Ahmed

Ali, Ismail

Ali, Ismail

Farhath, Azyan

Farhath, Azyan

Rizan, Ibrahim

Rizan, Ibrahim

Azzam, Mohamed

Azzam, Mohamed

Ibrahim, Hassan

Ibrahim, Hassan