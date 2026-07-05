Cherry Ann Fraser

Cherry Ann Fraser

all rounder

Full name:Cherry Ann Fraser
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Barbados Royals Women

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

West Indies Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches9126
Innings9113
Overs39.028.37.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs23321477
Wickets694
Avg38.8323.7719.25
SR391910.5
Eco5.977.511
BB233
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches9126
Innings573
Not outs121
Runs232236
Balls Faced524564
Avg5.754.418
SR44.2348.8856.25
Fours301
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest8835
Hundreds000

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