Cherry Ann Fraser
all rounder
|Full name:
|Cherry Ann Fraser
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|6
|Innings
|9
|11
|3
|Overs
|39.0
|28.3
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|233
|214
|77
|Wickets
|6
|9
|4
|Avg
|38.83
|23.77
|19.25
|SR
|39
|19
|10.5
|Eco
|5.97
|7.5
|11
|BB
|2
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|6
|Innings
|5
|7
|3
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|23
|22
|36
|Balls Faced
|52
|45
|64
|Avg
|5.75
|4.4
|18
|SR
|44.23
|48.88
|56.25
|Fours
|3
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0