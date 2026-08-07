Chingakham Bidash Meite

Chingakham Bidash Meite

batsman

Full name:Chingakham Bidash Meite
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches7
Innings6
Overs12.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs83
Wickets4
Avg20.75
SR18
Eco6.91
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches7
Innings7
Not outs1
Runs48
Balls Faced54
Avg8
SR88.88
Fours2
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest16
Hundreds0

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