Chingakham Bidash Meite
batsman
|Full name:
|Chingakham Bidash Meite
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|6
|Overs
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|83
|Wickets
|4
|Avg
|20.75
|SR
|18
|Eco
|6.91
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|48
|Balls Faced
|54
|Avg
|8
|SR
|88.88
|Fours
|2
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|16
|Hundreds
|0