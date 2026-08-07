Chongtham Mehul Shreth Singh

Chongtham Mehul Shreth Singh

bowler

Full name:Chongtham Mehul Shreth Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs6.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3335
Wickets10
Avg330
SR360
Eco5.517.5
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs111
Balls Faced153
Avg111
SR73.3333.33
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest111
Hundreds00

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