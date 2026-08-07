Chongtham Mehul Shreth Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Chongtham Mehul Shreth Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|6.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|35
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|33
|0
|SR
|36
|0
|Eco
|5.5
|17.5
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|1
|Balls Faced
|15
|3
|Avg
|11
|1
|SR
|73.33
|33.33
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0