Christopher James Langford
bowler
|Full name:
|Christopher James Langford
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|11
|11
|Overs
|34.4
|34.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|199
|199
|Wickets
|14
|14
|Avg
|14.21
|14.21
|SR
|14.85
|14.85
|Eco
|5.74
|5.74
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|30
|30
|Balls Faced
|32
|32
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|93.75
|93.75
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0