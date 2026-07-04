Christopher James Langford

Christopher James Langford

bowler

Full name:Christopher James Langford
Nationality:Isle of Man
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1111
Overs34.434.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs199199
Wickets1414
Avg14.2114.21
SR14.8514.85
Eco5.745.74
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs3030
Balls Faced3232
Avg1010
SR93.7593.75
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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