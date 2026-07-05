Clinton Rubagumya
all rounder
|Full name:
|Clinton Rubagumya
|Nationality:
|Rwanda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|52
|52
|Innings
|43
|43
|Overs
|118.4
|118.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|865
|865
|Wickets
|42
|42
|Avg
|20.59
|20.59
|SR
|16.95
|16.95
|Eco
|7.28
|7.28
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|52
|52
|Innings
|47
|47
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|542
|542
|Balls Faced
|633
|633
|Avg
|13.21
|13.21
|SR
|85.62
|85.62
|Fours
|29
|29
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|40
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0