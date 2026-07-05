Clinton Rubagumya

Clinton Rubagumya

all rounder

Full name:Clinton Rubagumya
Nationality:Rwanda

Teams

2024 Teams

Rwanda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches5252
Innings4343
Overs118.4118.4
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs865865
Wickets4242
Avg20.5920.59
SR16.9516.95
Eco7.287.28
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches5252
Innings4747
Not outs66
Runs542542
Balls Faced633633
Avg13.2113.21
SR85.6285.62
Fours2929
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest4040
Hundreds00

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