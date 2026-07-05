Eric Dusingizimana
batsman
|Full name:
|Eric Dusingizimana
|Nationality:
|Rwanda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|44
|44
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|44
|44
|Innings
|44
|44
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|854
|854
|Balls Faced
|740
|740
|Avg
|20.33
|20.33
|SR
|115.4
|115.4
|Fours
|92
|92
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|31
|31
|Highest
|66
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0