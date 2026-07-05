Eric Dusingizimana

Eric Dusingizimana

batsman

Full name:Eric Dusingizimana
Nationality:Rwanda

Teams

2023 Teams

Rwanda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4444
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4444
Innings4444
Not outs22
Runs854854
Balls Faced740740
Avg20.3320.33
SR115.4115.4
Fours9292
Fifties33
Sixies3131
Highest6666
Hundreds00

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