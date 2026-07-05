Eric Kubwimana

Eric Kubwimana

bowler

Full name:Eric Kubwimana
Nationality:Rwanda

Teams

2024 Teams

Rwanda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1313
Overs29.329.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs298298
Wickets99
Avg33.1133.11
SR19.6619.66
Eco10.110.1
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1111
Not outs33
Runs1515
Balls Faced3131
Avg1.871.87
SR48.3848.38
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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Niyomugabo, Eric

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