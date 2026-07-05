Eric Kubwimana
bowler
|Full name:
|Eric Kubwimana
|Nationality:
|Rwanda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|29.3
|29.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|298
|298
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|33.11
|33.11
|SR
|19.66
|19.66
|Eco
|10.1
|10.1
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|15
|15
|Balls Faced
|31
|31
|Avg
|1.87
|1.87
|SR
|48.38
|48.38
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0