Eric Niyomugabo
all rounder
|Full name:
|Eric Niyomugabo
|Nationality:
|Rwanda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|44
|44
|Innings
|14
|14
|Overs
|30.2
|30.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|226
|226
|Wickets
|10
|10
|Avg
|22.6
|22.6
|SR
|18.2
|18.2
|Eco
|7.45
|7.45
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|44
|44
|Innings
|42
|42
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|435
|435
|Balls Faced
|419
|419
|Avg
|11.44
|11.44
|SR
|103.81
|103.81
|Fours
|26
|26
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|15
|15
|Highest
|61
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0