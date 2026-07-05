Eric Niyomugabo

Eric Niyomugabo

all rounder

Full name:Eric Niyomugabo
Nationality:Rwanda

Teams

2024 Teams

Rwanda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4444
Innings1414
Overs30.230.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs226226
Wickets1010
Avg22.622.6
SR18.218.2
Eco7.457.45
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4444
Innings4242
Not outs44
Runs435435
Balls Faced419419
Avg11.4411.44
SR103.81103.81
Fours2626
Fifties22
Sixies1515
Highest6161
Hundreds00

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