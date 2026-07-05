Kevin Irakoze

Kevin Irakoze

all rounder

Full name:Kevin Irakoze
Nationality:Rwanda

Teams

2023 Teams

Rwanda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches5555
Innings5454
Overs170.0170.0
Balls--
Maidens44
Runs11251125
Wickets5454
Avg20.8320.83
SR18.8818.88
Eco6.616.61
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches5555
Innings4040
Not outs55
Runs351351
Balls Faced312312
Avg10.0210.02
SR112.5112.5
Fours2525
Fifties11
Sixies1616
Highest6060
Hundreds00

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