Kevin Irakoze
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kevin Irakoze
|Nationality:
|Rwanda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|55
|55
|Innings
|54
|54
|Overs
|170.0
|170.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|4
|Runs
|1125
|1125
|Wickets
|54
|54
|Avg
|20.83
|20.83
|SR
|18.88
|18.88
|Eco
|6.61
|6.61
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|55
|55
|Innings
|40
|40
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|351
|351
|Balls Faced
|312
|312
|Avg
|10.02
|10.02
|SR
|112.5
|112.5
|Fours
|25
|25
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|16
|16
|Highest
|60
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0