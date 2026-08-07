Corbin Liebenberg

Corbin Liebenberg

all rounder

Full name:Corbin Liebenberg
Nationality:Isle of man
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1414
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco77
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced11
Avg11
SR100100
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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