Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 24.05.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

175

RR
RR

205

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Yadav Suryakumarbatsman604234142.86
Pandya Hardikall rounder341532226.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Archer Jofrabowler401734.2500
Burger Nandrebowler4043210.7520

Latest Highlights

19.6
.

Full, outside off. Thakur gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a ramp

19.5
1

Yorker, on line. Ghazanfar pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

19.4
1

Yorker, pitching outside off again. Thakur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

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