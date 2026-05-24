Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 24.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yadav Suryakumarbatsman
|60
|42
|3
|4
|142.86
|Pandya Hardikall rounder
|34
|15
|3
|2
|226.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Archer Jofrabowler
|4
|0
|17
|3
|4.25
|0
|0
|Burger Nandrebowler
|4
|0
|43
|2
|10.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
.
Full, outside off. Thakur gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a ramp
19.5
1
Yorker, on line. Ghazanfar pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
19.4
1
Yorker, pitching outside off again. Thakur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.