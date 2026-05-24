Highlights Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 24.05.2026
Full, outside off. Thakur gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a ramp
Yorker, on line. Ghazanfar pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
Yorker, pitching outside off again. Thakur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.
Good length, outside off once more. Thakur gets on the back foot and edges
Full toss, outside off once more. Thakur gets on the front foot and plays a sweep
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Thakur pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.
Full toss, pitching outside off again. Ghazanfar moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Thakur pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Ghazanfar goes back and defends for 1 run back behind point.
OUT! LBW. Full toss, on a good line. Chahar, Deepak gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. The umpire gives Chahar, Deepak out LBW, however Chahar, Deepak signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Chahar, Deepak is given out.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Chahar, Deepak gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Thakur gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Chahar, Deepak pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive
SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Chahar, Deepak moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.
DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Chahar, Deepak goes back and pulls for 2 runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Archer.
OUT! Burger breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Yadav rocks back and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Burger
Full ball, on a good line. Thakur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.
Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off. Thakur moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Thakur rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull
Good length from Punja, pitching outside off. Thakur moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Yadav gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.
Punja pitches one up, outside off. Thakur goes back and pulls for one run down the ground.
OUT! Punja gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets forward and plays a sweep, but is caught by Ferreira
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point for a single run.
On a good line and length. Bosch goes back and pulls for a single run.
Back of a length, outside off. Bosch moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.
Good line and length from Archer. Bosch gets forward and eases a drive
OUT! Archer breaks through! Short of a length, outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Burger
Full, on line. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Yadav gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
Full ball, pitching outside off. Pandya gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Back of a length, outside off stump again. Pandya goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Yadav rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.
On a good length, outside off. Pandya gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.
Good length, outside off stump again. Pandya pushes forward and drives through the off side.
Full, outside off. Yadav gets on the front foot and lifts a shaky drive for 1 run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Yadav gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind square.
Full, outside off. Yadav gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.
Short, pitching on a good line. Yadav pushes forward but misses while attempting a ramp
Burger pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pandya moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.
Yadav brings up his fifty! Length ball, outside off stump again. Yadav pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandya goes back and plays a pull for a run.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
Shanaka pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Pandya pushes forward and drives for one run straight down the ground.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Pandya gets forward and leg glances for a couple of runs behind square.
FOUR MORE! Pitching on a good line and length. Pandya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good line and length from Shanaka once more. Pandya gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for 4 runs.
Good line and length from Shanaka but angling across the batter. Yadav moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.
Wide. Too wide outside leg.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yadav moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for two runs.
SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Pandya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and drives for six runs down the ground.
DROPPED! Full, outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and drives shakily for a pair of runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Parag.
OUT! Punja gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jacks gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Jurel behind square.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Jacks moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.
Length ball, outside off again. Yadav gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Jacks gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Yadav moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.
Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Jacks goes back and slices a square cut for one run back through point.
On a good line and length from Sharma once again. Yadav gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for a single run.
Full ball, on a good line. Jacks gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump again. Jacks gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Yadav rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
On a good length, outside off stump again. Jacks rocks back and lofts a pull for a single run.
Good length from Punja, pitching outside off stump once again. Yadav moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for a run.
Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Yadav goes back and cuts behind point.
MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Yadav gets forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
On a good line and length from Jadeja. Jacks gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Yadav goes back and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacks goes back and punches a drive for one run through the off side.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Jadeja once more. Jacks gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.
On a good line and length. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.
MAXIMUM! Good length from Jadeja, outside off. Yadav rocks back and lifts a drive on the off side for six runs.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Jacks moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for 6 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Yadav gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.
DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off again. Yadav moves onto the front foot and plays a flick. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sharma.
Punja pitches one up, pitching outside off. Yadav gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length, pitching outside off. Yadav gets on the back foot and guides a cut
Good length from Punja, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacks gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a run.
Good length from Jadeja, pitching outside off stump. Yadav goes back and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Yadav gets forward and defends
Full ball, outside off stump again. Yadav gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
SIX! Good length, outside off stump once again. Yadav advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump but angling across. Jacks moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Yadav gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.
FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.
Full toss, on a good line. Yadav gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.
Free hit. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Yadav moves onto the front foot and edges into their helmet while trying to play a flick
No ball. Full toss, on line. Jacks gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull for a run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Jacks gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.
Good length from Sharma, outside off. Jacks pushes forward and punches a drive
OUT! Bowled. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Tilak Varma has to go
Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Tilak Varma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Yadav gets forward and drives on the on side for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Yadav pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Archer, outside leg. Tilak Varma pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.
Good line and length from Archer once again. Tilak Varma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Yadav gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.
SIX! Good length from Burger, pitching near leg stump. Yadav gets on the back foot and flicks for six runs behind square.
Good length from Burger, outside leg once more. Tilak Varma gets forward and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Burger gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Rickelton. He pushes forward and flicks, but is caught by Sooryavanshi
On a good line and length from Burger but angling across the batter. Yadav gets forward and tucks a leg glance back behind square.
Good line and length from Archer. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
FOUR! Good length from Archer, pitching outside leg stump. Yadav moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.
OUT! Archer gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. Dhir pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Dhir is bowled
FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line but angling across the batter. Dhir goes back and edges back behind point for four runs.
Full, on a good line once again. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rickelton gets forward and guides a leg glance behind square for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rickelton pushes forward and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the on side.
Good length, outside off again. Dhir gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir gets forward but misses while trying a drive
Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Rickelton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off. Dhir pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
OUT! Archer gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once again. Sharma pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Jurel
Good length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward but decides to allow it to pass through to the keeper
Good length from Archer, pitching outside off again. Rickelton gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and outside edges for a single run behind point on the off side.
Dropped in short by Thakur, pitching outside leg and angled across Jadeja. He moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for one run.
And another! Thakur pitches one up, outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
FOUR! Free hit, and Jadeja takes advantage. On a good line and length from Thakur once more. Jadeja rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
No ball. On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Jadeja. He pushes forward and drives poorly over the off side.
Good length from Thakur, outside off. Burger gets forward and drives for 3 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Jadeja pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Jadeja goes back but misses while trying to play a cut
MAXIMUM! Bosch pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Burger pushes forward and drives for 6 runs straight down the ground.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Jadeja gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and slices a late cut for a couple of runs behind point.
Full ball, outside off stump. Burger pushes forward and finesses a glance for a run behind point on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Jadeja pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a pull
OUT! Thakur breaks through! Back of a length from Thakur, pitching outside off stump. Archer goes back and pulls, but is caught by Tilak Varma down the ground.
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Jadeja rocks back and plays a pull for a run behind square.
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Dubey moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Dhir
Free hit. On a good length, outside off. Archer pushes forward and plays a drive for one run.
FOUR! No ball. Full toss, on line but angled across the batter. Archer moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Archer rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.
Thakur pitches one up, outside off stump. Dubey pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.
Good line and length but angled across Dubey. He pushes forward and flicks a leg glance back behind square for one leg bye.
Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Archer gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Archer gets forward and drives sloppily through the off side for 2 runs.
SIX! Good length, outside off. Archer goes back and lifts a pull for six runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Archer gets forward and punches a drive for two runs.
Good length, pitching outside off again. Dubey pushes forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Archer gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Dubey pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.
Short, pitching outside off stump. Dubey gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching on a good line once more. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Bosch
SIX! On a good line and length. Ferreira gets forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Archer moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for a single run.
Full ball, on a good line once again. Archer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the on side.
Good line and length again. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and drives for one run on the on side.
SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Ferreira gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Archer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Full ball, on a good line. Ferreira rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferreira gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length from Thakur, outside off once again. Ferreira gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.
Length ball, outside off once again. Archer gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Archer rocks back and edges
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Thakur, outside off again. Ferreira gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Archer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Bosch finds a way through! Full, on a good line. Jurel moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Jurel is bowled
Full ball, on line. Ferreira gets forward and punches a drive for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jurel gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.
Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off. Ferreira pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.
Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Ferreira. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Ghazanfar pitches one up, on a good line. Jurel pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump again. Jurel goes back and lifts a pull for six runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jurel goes back and cuts. Mumbai Indians appeal, but the umpire gives Jurel not out.
Back-to-back boundaries! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Jurel goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Jurel pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side.
Full, outside off once more. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.
Good length, outside off. Ferreira gets on the front foot and defends
Bosch pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
OUT! Run out. On a good length, outside off stump again. Jurel gets forward and tucks a glance back behind point. Shanaka is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Thakur.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Jurel rocks back and edges back behind square for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Shanaka gets forward and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.
Good length, outside off. Shanaka gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Thakur, outside off but angled across the batter. Shanaka goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point for a single run.
Thakur drops one in short, pitching outside off. Shanaka goes back and plays a pull for a run.
Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.
Good length from Thakur, outside off once again. Jurel gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, pitching outside off. Shanaka rocks back and inside edges
SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs over the leg side field.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shanaka pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off. Shanaka goes back and cuts
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Jurel gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.
Full, on leg stump and angled across. Jurel gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.
SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shanaka gets forward and drives for six runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka gets forward and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.
Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Shanaka pushes forward and misses while trying to play a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for three wides.
Length ball, outside off once again. Jurel goes back and plays a cut for a single run behind point.
Full, outside off. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
Pitched up, on leg stump. Shanaka pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off. Jurel gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel pushes forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.
Good length from Sharma, outside off again. Shanaka gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.
On a good length, outside off once more. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point.
OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Parag pushes forward and lofts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Tilak Varma down the ground. A simply special piece of fielding by Tilak Varma!
And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parag pushes forward and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
FOUR! Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Parag gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jurel gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run.
SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Jurel pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.
Dropped in short by Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off stump. Parag goes back but misses while trying to play a cut
Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off. Parag rocks back but misses while attempting a pull
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parag goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Parag moves onto the front foot and defends
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Parag rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut
OUT! Chahar, Deepak breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and edges, and is caught by Dhir back behind point.
Good length, outside off once more. Jurel rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off. Jurel goes back and drives on the off side.
OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Jaiswal rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Bosch
Good length from Jacks, outside off stump. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and slices a cut
MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off again. Jaiswal advances and drives for 6 runs.
Good length from Jacks, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal gets forward and scoops averagely
Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jaiswal gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a ramp
FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and drives back through point for 1 run.
Good line and length from Chahar, Deepak but angled across Jaiswal. He gets forward and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Jaiswal pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.
Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.
Full ball, on line once more. Jaiswal pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jaiswal pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. Mumbai Indians appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Jaiswal not out. Mumbai Indians call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Jaiswal is not out.
Jacks pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Jaiswal gets on the front foot but lets that one pass through to the keeper without offering a shot
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and flicks for one run.
Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back and cuts for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Jaiswal. He pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.
Good line and length. Jaiswal goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull
Good length from Chahar, Deepak, outside off stump once again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side. Good fielding by Jacks prevents a certain boundary.
Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward but watches that one through to the keeper untouched