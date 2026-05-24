19.6 . Full, outside off. Thakur gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a ramp

19.5 1 Yorker, on line. Ghazanfar pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Thakur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

19.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Thakur gets on the back foot and edges

19.2 . Full toss, outside off once more. Thakur gets on the front foot and plays a sweep

19.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Thakur pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

18.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off again. Ghazanfar moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Thakur pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

18.4 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Ghazanfar goes back and defends for 1 run back behind point.

18.3 W OUT! LBW. Full toss, on a good line. Chahar, Deepak gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. The umpire gives Chahar, Deepak out LBW, however Chahar, Deepak signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Chahar, Deepak is given out.

18.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Chahar, Deepak gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Thakur gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

17.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Chahar, Deepak pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

17.5 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Chahar, Deepak moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

17.4 2 DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Chahar, Deepak goes back and pulls for 2 runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Archer.

17.3 W OUT! Burger breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Yadav rocks back and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Burger

17.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Thakur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

17.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off. Thakur moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

17.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Thakur rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

16.6 1 Good length from Punja, pitching outside off. Thakur moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

16.5 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Yadav gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

16.4 1 Punja pitches one up, outside off. Thakur goes back and pulls for one run down the ground.

16.3 W OUT! Punja gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets forward and plays a sweep, but is caught by Ferreira

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point for a single run.

16.1 1 On a good line and length. Bosch goes back and pulls for a single run.

15.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Bosch moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.

15.5 . Good line and length from Archer. Bosch gets forward and eases a drive

15.4 W OUT! Archer breaks through! Short of a length, outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Burger

15.3 1 Full, on line. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

15.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Yadav gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Pandya gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Pandya goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.5 1 Good length, outside off. Yadav rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Pandya gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

14.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Pandya pushes forward and drives through the off side.

14.2 1 Full, outside off. Yadav gets on the front foot and lifts a shaky drive for 1 run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Yadav gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind square.

13.6 1 Full, outside off. Yadav gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

13.5 . Short, pitching on a good line. Yadav pushes forward but misses while attempting a ramp

13.4 1 Burger pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pandya moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.

13.3 1 Yadav brings up his fifty! Length ball, outside off stump again. Yadav pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run back behind point.

13.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandya goes back and plays a pull for a run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

12.6 1 Shanaka pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Pandya pushes forward and drives for one run straight down the ground.

12.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Pandya gets forward and leg glances for a couple of runs behind square.

12.4 4 FOUR MORE! Pitching on a good line and length. Pandya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Shanaka once more. Pandya gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for 4 runs.

12.2 1 Good line and length from Shanaka but angling across the batter. Yadav moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

12.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

12.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yadav moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for two runs.

11.6 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

11.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Pandya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and drives for six runs down the ground.

11.4 2 DROPPED! Full, outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and drives shakily for a pair of runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Parag.

11.3 W OUT! Punja gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jacks gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Jurel behind square.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Jacks moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

11.1 1 Length ball, outside off again. Yadav gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

10.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Jacks gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Yadav moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

10.4 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Jacks goes back and slices a square cut for one run back through point.

10.3 1 On a good line and length from Sharma once again. Yadav gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for a single run.

10.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Jacks gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

10.1 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump again. Jacks gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

9.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Yadav rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Jacks rocks back and lofts a pull for a single run.

9.4 1 Good length from Punja, pitching outside off stump once again. Yadav moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for a run.

9.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Yadav goes back and cuts behind point.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Yadav gets forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Jadeja. Jacks gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Yadav goes back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacks goes back and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Jadeja once more. Jacks gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

8.2 1 On a good line and length. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Jadeja, outside off. Yadav rocks back and lifts a drive on the off side for six runs.

7.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Jacks moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Yadav gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

7.4 . DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off again. Yadav moves onto the front foot and plays a flick. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sharma.

7.3 . Punja pitches one up, pitching outside off. Yadav gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Yadav gets on the back foot and guides a cut

7.1 1 Good length from Punja, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacks gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a run.

6.6 2 Good length from Jadeja, pitching outside off stump. Yadav goes back and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

6.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Yadav gets forward and defends

6.4 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Yadav gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

6.3 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump once again. Yadav advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

6.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump but angling across. Jacks moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Yadav gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

5.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Yadav gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.4 . Free hit. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Yadav moves onto the front foot and edges into their helmet while trying to play a flick

5.4 nb No ball. Full toss, on line. Jacks gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull for a run.

5.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Jacks gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

5.2 . Good length from Sharma, outside off. Jacks pushes forward and punches a drive

5.1 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Tilak Varma has to go

4.6 1 Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Tilak Varma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

4.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Yadav gets forward and drives on the on side for 1 run.

4.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Yadav pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 Good length from Archer, outside leg. Tilak Varma pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.

4.1 . Good line and length from Archer once again. Tilak Varma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Yadav gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

3.5 6 SIX! Good length from Burger, pitching near leg stump. Yadav gets on the back foot and flicks for six runs behind square.

3.4 1 Good length from Burger, outside leg once more. Tilak Varma gets forward and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

3.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 W OUT! Burger gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Rickelton. He pushes forward and flicks, but is caught by Sooryavanshi

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Burger but angling across the batter. Yadav gets forward and tucks a leg glance back behind square.

2.6 1 Good line and length from Archer. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Archer, pitching outside leg stump. Yadav moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

2.3 W OUT! Archer gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. Dhir pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Dhir is bowled

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line but angling across the batter. Dhir goes back and edges back behind point for four runs.

2.1 1 Full, on a good line once again. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

1.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rickelton gets forward and guides a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rickelton pushes forward and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

1.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the on side.

1.2 1 Good length, outside off again. Dhir gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir gets forward but misses while trying a drive

0.6 . Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Rickelton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Dhir pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

0.4 W OUT! Archer gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once again. Sharma pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Jurel

0.3 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward but decides to allow it to pass through to the keeper

0.2 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off again. Rickelton gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and outside edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

19.6 1 Dropped in short by Thakur, pitching outside leg and angled across Jadeja. He moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for one run.

19.5 4 And another! Thakur pitches one up, outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

19.4 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Jadeja takes advantage. On a good line and length from Thakur once more. Jadeja rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

19.4 nb No ball. On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Jadeja. He pushes forward and drives poorly over the off side.

19.3 3 Good length from Thakur, outside off. Burger gets forward and drives for 3 runs.

19.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Jadeja pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

19.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Jadeja goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Bosch pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Burger pushes forward and drives for 6 runs straight down the ground.

18.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Jadeja gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

18.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and slices a late cut for a couple of runs behind point.

18.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Burger pushes forward and finesses a glance for a run behind point on the off side.

18.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Jadeja pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

18.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a pull

17.6 W OUT! Thakur breaks through! Back of a length from Thakur, pitching outside off stump. Archer goes back and pulls, but is caught by Tilak Varma down the ground.

17.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Jadeja rocks back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Dubey moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Dhir

17.3 1 Free hit. On a good length, outside off. Archer pushes forward and plays a drive for one run.

17.3 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, on line but angled across the batter. Archer moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Archer rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

17.1 1 Thakur pitches one up, outside off stump. Dubey pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

16.6 1lb Good line and length but angled across Dubey. He pushes forward and flicks a leg glance back behind square for one leg bye.

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Archer gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.4 2 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Archer gets forward and drives sloppily through the off side for 2 runs.

16.3 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Archer goes back and lifts a pull for six runs.

16.2 2 Full ball, on a good line. Archer gets forward and punches a drive for two runs.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Dubey pushes forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Archer gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

15.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dubey pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

15.4 2 Short, pitching outside off stump. Dubey gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching on a good line once more. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Bosch

15.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Ferreira gets forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Archer moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.6 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Archer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

14.5 1 Good line and length again. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and drives for one run on the on side.

14.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Ferreira gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Archer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

14.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Ferreira rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

14.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferreira gets on the front foot and defends

13.6 1 Back of a length from Thakur, outside off once again. Ferreira gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

13.5 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Archer gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

13.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Archer rocks back and edges

13.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.2 . Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 . Good length from Thakur, outside off again. Ferreira gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

12.6 . Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Archer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 W OUT! Bosch finds a way through! Full, on a good line. Jurel moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Jurel is bowled

12.4 1 Full ball, on line. Ferreira gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jurel gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

12.2 1 Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off. Ferreira pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for 1 run.

12.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

11.6 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Ferreira. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1 Ghazanfar pitches one up, on a good line. Jurel pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump again. Jurel goes back and lifts a pull for six runs.

11.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jurel goes back and cuts. Mumbai Indians appeal, but the umpire gives Jurel not out.

11.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Jurel goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Jurel pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

10.6 . Full, outside off once more. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

10.5 . Good length, outside off. Ferreira gets on the front foot and defends

10.4 1 Bosch pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

10.3 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, outside off stump again. Jurel gets forward and tucks a glance back behind point. Shanaka is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Thakur.

10.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Jurel rocks back and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Shanaka gets forward and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

9.6 1 Good length, outside off. Shanaka gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Thakur, outside off but angled across the batter. Shanaka goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point for a single run.

9.3 1 Thakur drops one in short, pitching outside off. Shanaka goes back and plays a pull for a run.

9.2 1 Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

9.1 . Good length from Thakur, outside off once again. Jurel gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Shanaka rocks back and inside edges

8.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

8.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

8.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shanaka pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shanaka goes back and cuts

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Jurel gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across. Jurel gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square for one run.

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.4 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shanaka gets forward and drives for six runs.

7.3 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka gets forward and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

7.3 3w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Shanaka pushes forward and misses while trying to play a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for three wides.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Jurel goes back and plays a cut for a single run behind point.

7.1 1 Full, outside off. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

6.6 1 Pitched up, on leg stump. Shanaka pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

6.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Jurel gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

6.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel pushes forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

6.3 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off again. Shanaka gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

6.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point.

5.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Parag pushes forward and lofts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Tilak Varma down the ground. A simply special piece of fielding by Tilak Varma!

5.5 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parag pushes forward and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

5.4 4 FOUR! Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Parag gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

5.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jurel gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run.

5.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

5.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Jurel pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

4.6 . Dropped in short by Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off stump. Parag goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

4.5 . Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off. Parag rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parag goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Parag moves onto the front foot and defends

4.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Parag rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

4.1 W OUT! Chahar, Deepak breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and edges, and is caught by Dhir back behind point.

3.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Jurel rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off. Jurel goes back and drives on the off side.

3.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Jaiswal rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Bosch

3.3 . Good length from Jacks, outside off stump. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and slices a cut

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off again. Jaiswal advances and drives for 6 runs.

3.1 1 Good length from Jacks, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

2.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal gets forward and scoops averagely

2.5 . Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jaiswal gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a ramp

2.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and drives back through point for 1 run.

2.2 1 Good line and length from Chahar, Deepak but angled across Jaiswal. He gets forward and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.

2.1 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Jaiswal pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.

1.6 . Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.6 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.

1.5 1 Full ball, on line once more. Jaiswal pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jaiswal pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. Mumbai Indians appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Jaiswal not out. Mumbai Indians call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Jaiswal is not out.

1.3 . Jacks pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Jaiswal gets on the front foot but lets that one pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

1.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and flicks for one run.

1.1 1 Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back and cuts for a run.

0.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Jaiswal. He pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

0.4 . Good line and length. Jaiswal goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

0.3 1 Good length from Chahar, Deepak, outside off stump once again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side. Good fielding by Jacks prevents a certain boundary.

0.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.