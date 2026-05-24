Match details Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 24.05.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

175

RR
RR

205

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mumbai Indians Squad

PlayersSharma Rohit, Rickelton Ryan, Dhir Naman, Yadav Suryakumar, Varma Tilak, Pandya Hardik, Jacks Will, Bosch Corbin, Chahar Deepak, Thakur Shardul, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Sharma Raghu, Rawat Mayank, Minz Robin, Bhagat Krish, Boult Trent
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Bawa Raj Angad, Bumrah Jasprit, De Kock Quinton, Kumar Ashwani, Malewar Danish, Markande Mayank, Rutherford Sherfane, Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed, Santner Mitchell

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersSuryavanshi Vaibhav, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Jurel Dhruv, Parag Riyan, Ferreira Donovan, Shanaka Dasun, Archer Jofra, Burger Nandre, Punja Yash Raj, Sharma Brijesh, Jadeja Ravindra, Dubey Shubham, Mishra Sushant, Perala Aman Rao, Bishnoi Ravi, Deshpande Tushar
BenchCurran Sam, Hetmyer Shimron, Maphaka Kwena, Milne Adam, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Ravi, Singh Yudhvir

Venue Guide

StadiumWankhede Stadium
CityMumbai
Capacity45000
EndsGarware Pavilion End
Hosts toTata End