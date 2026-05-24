Match details Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 24.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Indian Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mumbai Indians Squad
Rajasthan Royals Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Wankhede Stadium
|City
|Mumbai
|Capacity
|45000
|Ends
|Garware Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Tata End