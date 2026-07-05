Dellon Peiris
all rounder
|Full name:
|Dellon Peiris
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|9
|Innings
|5
|7
|6
|Overs
|23.4
|49.1
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|1
|0
|Runs
|87
|210
|81
|Wickets
|1
|17
|3
|Avg
|87
|12.35
|27
|SR
|142
|17.35
|22
|Eco
|3.67
|4.27
|7.36
|BB
|1
|6
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|9
|Innings
|2
|8
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|30
|116
|54
|Balls Faced
|73
|182
|67
|Avg
|15
|14.5
|13.5
|SR
|41.09
|63.73
|80.59
|Fours
|2
|7
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|24
|30
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0