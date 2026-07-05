Dellon Peiris

Dellon Peiris

all rounder

Full name:Dellon Peiris
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Ragama CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3119
Innings576
Overs23.449.111.0
Balls---
Maidens510
Runs8721081
Wickets1173
Avg8712.3527
SR14217.3522
Eco3.674.277.36
BB162
4w000
5w020
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3119
Innings285
Not outs001
Runs3011654
Balls Faced7318267
Avg1514.513.5
SR41.0963.7380.59
Fours275
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest243016
Hundreds000

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