Yohan Liyanage

Yohan Liyanage

batsman

Full name:Yohan Liyanage
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Ragama CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches559
Innings724
Overs30.011.06.0
Balls---
Maidens610
Runs1053646
Wickets312
Avg353623
SR606618
Eco3.53.277.66
BB211
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches559
Innings858
Not outs000
Runs2486475
Balls Faced30411390
Avg3112.89.37
SR81.5756.6383.33
Fours2758
Fifties000
Sixies711
Highest1063431
Hundreds100

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