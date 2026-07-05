Yohan Liyanage
batsman
|Full name:
|Yohan Liyanage
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|9
|Innings
|7
|2
|4
|Overs
|30.0
|11.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|1
|0
|Runs
|105
|36
|46
|Wickets
|3
|1
|2
|Avg
|35
|36
|23
|SR
|60
|66
|18
|Eco
|3.5
|3.27
|7.66
|BB
|2
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|9
|Innings
|8
|5
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|248
|64
|75
|Balls Faced
|304
|113
|90
|Avg
|31
|12.8
|9.37
|SR
|81.57
|56.63
|83.33
|Fours
|27
|5
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|1
|1
|Highest
|106
|34
|31
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0