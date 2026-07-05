Dennis Bulli
bowler
|Full name:
|Dennis Bulli
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|14
|Innings
|20
|14
|Overs
|294.3
|129.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|20
|2
|Runs
|1192
|700
|Wickets
|33
|29
|Avg
|36.12
|24.13
|SR
|53.54
|26.86
|Eco
|4.04
|5.39
|BB
|10
|4
|4w
|0
|2
|5w
|3
|0
|10w
|1
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|14
|Innings
|25
|9
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|245
|67
|Balls Faced
|785
|90
|Avg
|11.13
|11.16
|SR
|31.21
|74.44
|Fours
|24
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|33
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0