Dennis Bulli

Dennis Bulli

bowler

Full name:Dennis Bulli
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2025 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1314
Innings2014
Overs294.3129.5
Balls--
Maidens202
Runs1192700
Wickets3329
Avg36.1224.13
SR53.5426.86
Eco4.045.39
BB104
4w02
5w30
10w10

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1314
Innings259
Not outs33
Runs24567
Balls Faced78590
Avg11.1311.16
SR31.2174.44
Fours246
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3318
Hundreds00

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