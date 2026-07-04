Dilbar Hussain

Dilbar Hussain

bowler

Full name:Dilbar Hussain

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Qalandars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches119
Innings219
Overs31.058.2
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs129540
Wickets322
Avg4324.54
SR6215.9
Eco4.169.25
BB34
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches119
Innings16
Not outs04
Runs037
Balls Faced1231
Avg018.5
SR0119.35
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest013
Hundreds00

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