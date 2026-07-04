Dilbar Hussain
bowler
|Full name:
|Dilbar Hussain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|19
|Innings
|2
|19
|Overs
|31.0
|58.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|129
|540
|Wickets
|3
|22
|Avg
|43
|24.54
|SR
|62
|15.9
|Eco
|4.16
|9.25
|BB
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|19
|Innings
|1
|6
|Not outs
|0
|4
|Runs
|0
|37
|Balls Faced
|12
|31
|Avg
|0
|18.5
|SR
|0
|119.35
|Fours
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|0
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0