Mohomed Nihar Mohomed Dilshad

Mohomed Nihar Mohomed Dilshad

bowler

Full name:Mohomed Nihar Mohomed Dilshad
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Sebastianites Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches502530
Innings802530
Overs973.0151.0101.0
Balls---
Maidens169102
Runs3297744761
Wickets1282435
Avg25.753121.74
SR45.637.7517.31
Eco3.384.927.53
BB1035
4w600
5w401
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches502530
Innings67136
Not outs2975
Runs69183
Balls Faced4224513
Avg1.8133
SR16.354023.07
Fours1020
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1051
Hundreds000

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