Mohomed Nihar Mohomed Dilshad
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohomed Nihar Mohomed Dilshad
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|50
|25
|30
|Innings
|80
|25
|30
|Overs
|973.0
|151.0
|101.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|169
|10
|2
|Runs
|3297
|744
|761
|Wickets
|128
|24
|35
|Avg
|25.75
|31
|21.74
|SR
|45.6
|37.75
|17.31
|Eco
|3.38
|4.92
|7.53
|BB
|10
|3
|5
|4w
|6
|0
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|1
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|50
|25
|30
|Innings
|67
|13
|6
|Not outs
|29
|7
|5
|Runs
|69
|18
|3
|Balls Faced
|422
|45
|13
|Avg
|1.81
|3
|3
|SR
|16.35
|40
|23.07
|Fours
|10
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|5
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0