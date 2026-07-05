Lohan de Zoysa
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lohan de Zoysa
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|12
|7
|Innings
|5
|11
|5
|Overs
|17.0
|55.5
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|84
|270
|108
|Wickets
|0
|15
|2
|Avg
|0
|18
|54
|SR
|0
|22.33
|45
|Eco
|4.94
|4.83
|7.2
|BB
|0
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|12
|7
|Innings
|18
|11
|2
|Not outs
|1
|3
|0
|Runs
|478
|195
|39
|Balls Faced
|803
|231
|35
|Avg
|28.11
|24.37
|19.5
|SR
|59.52
|84.41
|111.42
|Fours
|52
|18
|5
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|5
|1
|Highest
|129
|57
|35
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0