Lohan de Zoysa

Lohan de Zoysa

all rounder

Full name:Lohan de Zoysa
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Sebastianites Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11127
Innings5115
Overs17.055.515.0
Balls---
Maidens030
Runs84270108
Wickets0152
Avg01854
SR022.3345
Eco4.944.837.2
BB041
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11127
Innings18112
Not outs130
Runs47819539
Balls Faced80323135
Avg28.1124.3719.5
SR59.5284.41111.42
Fours52185
Fifties210
Sixies351
Highest1295735
Hundreds100

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