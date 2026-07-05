Orchide Tuyisenge
batsman
|Full name:
|Orchide Tuyisenge
|Nationality:
|Rwanda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|52
|52
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|52
|52
|Innings
|52
|52
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|951
|951
|Balls Faced
|850
|850
|Avg
|19.4
|19.4
|SR
|111.88
|111.88
|Fours
|108
|108
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|21
|21
|Highest
|100
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|1