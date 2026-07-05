Orchide Tuyisenge

Orchide Tuyisenge

batsman

Full name:Orchide Tuyisenge
Nationality:Rwanda

Teams

2023 Teams

Rwanda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches5252
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches5252
Innings5252
Not outs33
Runs951951
Balls Faced850850
Avg19.419.4
SR111.88111.88
Fours108108
Fifties22
Sixies2121
Highest100100
Hundreds11

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