Fareed Shius

Fareed Shius

all rounder

Full name:Fareed Shius
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs1010
Balls Faced2121
Avg1010
SR47.6147.61
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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