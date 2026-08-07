Gabriel Jaya
batsman
|Full name:
|Gabriel Jaya
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|112
|2
|Balls Faced
|199
|5
|Avg
|28
|2
|SR
|56.28
|40
|Fours
|19
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|41
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0