Gabriel Jaya

Gabriel Jaya

batsman

Full name:Gabriel Jaya
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Rocks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches31
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches31
Innings41
Not outs00
Runs1122
Balls Faced1995
Avg282
SR56.2840
Fours190
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest412
Hundreds00

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