International career

Gajanand Singh, born on 3rd October 1987, is a prominent Guyanese-American cricketer. His career has been closely linked to the United States national cricket team, where he has contributed significantly in various formats.

2021

ODI Debut: On 6th September 2021, Gajanand Singh played his first One Day International match for the U.S.A. against Papua New Guinea at Al Amerat.

T20I Debut: On 7th November 2021, he made his T20I debut for the U.S.A. against Belize at Coolidge.

In August 2021, Singh was selected for the U.S. team for the rescheduled tri-series in Oman and the games against Papua New Guinea. He played his first ODI in September against Papua New Guinea. In October 2021, he joined the U.S. squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Antigua, making his T20I debut in November.

2022

On 12th July 2022, Singh played a match against Singapore in the 2022 Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Qualification. The match ended with the USA scoring 164/3 in 16.3 overs, while Singapore scored 139/3 in 14 overs.

2023

In June 2023, Singh played in a World Cup qualification match against Nepal and scored 26 runs.

On 6th July 2023, he played his last ODI against the U.A.E. in Harare. He scored 69 runs from 44 balls.

2024

On 13th April 2024, he played his last T20I match for the U.S.A. against Canada at Prairie View.

In May 2024, he was named a reserve player for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Career Stats

ODIs: 32 matches, 986 runs, Average: 37.3

T20Is: 13 matches, 164 runs, Average: 23.42 (11 fours and 8 sixes)

Leagues Participation

Gajanand Singh has also participated in notable leagues. In 2017, he played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League. Additionally, he joined the Minor/Major League Cricket in 2021.

Caribbean Premier League

Gajanand Singh played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He made his debut on 6th August 2017. On 7th September 2017, he scored 39 runs in a match against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Unfortunately, his team lost the game, with a score of 159/6.

Year Team Notes 2017 Guyana Amazon Warriors Debuted on 6th August. Scored 39 runs in the second qualifying match on 7th September. Total 151 runs in 11 matches.

Minor/Major League Cricket

In June 2021, Gajanand Singh was picked to play in the Minor League Cricket (MLC) in the United States after the players' draft. He played for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. During the 2023 season, Singh scored 3 runs in his MLC matches.

Year Team Notes 2021 Los Angeles Knight Riders Picked for Minor League Cricket after the players' draft. 2023 Los Angeles Knight Riders Scored 3 runs in MLC 2023 season.

Domestic career

Gajanand Singh began his domestic career in first-class cricket with his debut for Guyana against Jamaica at Kingston from January 18-20, 2008. He played his last first-class match for Guyana against the England Lions at Providence from March 11-14, 2011.

In List A cricket, Singh debuted for Guyana against Windward Islands at Blairmont on November 15, 2008. His last appearance in List A cricket was in an ODI match between the U.A.E. and U.S.A. at Harare on July 6, 2023.

Singh also played T20 cricket. He debuted for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League on August 6, 2017, against the Patriots. His most recent T20 match was for the U.S.A. against Canada at Prairie View on April 13, 2024.

Before joining the U.S. team, Singh played for the West Indies Under-19 team at the 2006 U-19 Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka. He has also represented Guyana in first-class and List A cricket. In January 2021, Singh was named in a 44-man squad by USA Cricket for training ahead of the 2021 Oman Tri-Nation Series. In June 2021, he joined the Minor League Cricket tournament in the United States after the players' draft.

Records and achievements

Gajanand Singh has achieved strong results in various cricket formats.

ODI Career: Played 32 matches, scoring 986 runs with an average of 37.3.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL): Scored 151 runs in 11 matches. His highest score was 39. He hit 9 fours and 6 sixes.

T20 Career: Scored 164 runs in 13 matches, with an average of 23.42. He hit 11 fours and 8 sixes.

May 2024: Named as a reserve player for the U.S.A. team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Personal life

Gajanand Singh leads a private life outside of cricket. He focuses on his family and enjoys a successful career in the sport.

Finance

As of 2023, Gajanand Singh’s net worth is estimated at 1.5 million US dollars.

Family

In 2023, Singh is married to Natalie Singh. They have a daughter, Gabriella. Singh also has two brothers, Ravina and Ishvar, and his parents are Sahadeo Singh and Mayadevi Singh.

Cars and House

Singh was born in Berbice, Guyana and later moved to the United States. He has not shared many details about his cars or house, keeping that part of his life private.

Fans

In May 2024, when Singh was named as a reserve player for the U.S.A. team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, his fans showed excitement and support.

Social Media

Singh has 2,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts about his career and personal moments.