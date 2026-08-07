Garnett Tarr
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Garnett Tarr
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|14
|Innings
|15
|12
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|315
|379
|Balls Faced
|658
|422
|Avg
|22.5
|42.11
|SR
|47.87
|89.81
|Fours
|33
|40
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|7
|8
|Highest
|68
|192
|Hundreds
|0
|1