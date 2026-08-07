Garnett Tarr

Garnett Tarr

wicket keeper

Full name:Garnett Tarr
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1114
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1114
Innings1512
Not outs13
Runs315379
Balls Faced658422
Avg22.542.11
SR47.8789.81
Fours3340
Fifties20
Sixies78
Highest68192
Hundreds01

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