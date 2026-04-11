Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
batsman
|Full name:
|Gary Simon Ballance
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|21
|1
|171
|124
|107
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|0
|27.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|0
|0
|154
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.5
|0
|0
|5.7
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|21
|1
|171
|124
|107
|Innings
|44
|20
|1
|278
|115
|94
|Not outs
|3
|2
|0
|26
|16
|11
|Runs
|1653
|454
|30
|12031
|4697
|1952
|Balls Faced
|3470
|639
|29
|23232
|5269
|1592
|Avg
|40.31
|25.22
|30
|47.74
|47.44
|23.51
|SR
|47.63
|71.04
|103.44
|51.78
|89.14
|122.61
|Fours
|207
|37
|2
|1541
|416
|147
|Fifties
|7
|4
|0
|55
|29
|7
|Sixies
|10
|1
|1
|75
|83
|76
|Highest
|156
|79
|30
|210
|156
|79
|Hundreds
|5
|0
|0
|42
|8
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
The information about Gary Ballance is collected here first hand, you can find out how he trains, how he copes with the challenges on the cricket field and what motivates him to win.
Gary Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for England between 2014 and 2017, is set to return to international cricket after being included in Zimbabwe's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. He is one of the four changes made by Zimbabwe from their T20 World Cup squad.