Gary Simon Ballance

Gary Simon Ballance

batsman

Full name:Gary Simon Ballance
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Rocks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches24211171124107
Innings200900
Overs2.00027.000
Balls------
Maidens100200
Runs50015400
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco2.5005.700
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches24211171124107
Innings4420127811594
Not outs320261611
Runs1653454301203146971952
Balls Faced3470639292323252691592
Avg40.3125.223047.7447.4423.51
SR47.6371.04103.4451.7889.14122.61
Fours2073721541416147
Fifties74055297
Sixies1011758376
Highest156793021015679
Hundreds5004280

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The information about Gary Ballance is collected here first hand, you can find out how he trains, how he copes with the challenges on the cricket field and what motivates him to win.

ZIM vs IRE | England’s Gary Ballance to make Zimbabwe debut in Ireland T20Is

ZIM vs IRE | England’s Gary Ballance to make Zimbabwe debut in Ireland T20Is

Gary Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for England between 2014 and 2017, is set to return to international cricket after being included in Zimbabwe's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. He is one of the four changes made by Zimbabwe from their T20 World Cup squad.

Gary Ballance03:04 PM, 05 November, 2021

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan reveals hearing Michael Vaughan's racist comments at Yorkshire

Gary Ballance12:46 PM, 05 November, 2021

ECB suspend Yorkshire from hosting international or major matches over racism row

Gary Ballance04:50 PM, 22 May, 2020

Winners of the ICC Emerging Player of the Year award - how did their careers pan out?

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