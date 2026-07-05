Gihahn Love Cloete

Gihahn Love Cloete

wicket keeper

Full name:Gihahn Love Cloete
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches212911393
Innings0600
Overs08.300
Balls----
Maidens0100
Runs03500
Wickets0100
Avg03500
SR05100
Eco04.1100
BB0100
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches212911393
Innings222110784
Not outs0945
Runs15651928781647
Balls Faced151261939891463
Avg7.530.7527.9420.84
SR10051.6672.14112.57
Fours21001347204
Fifties032179
Sixies0303130
Highest1313514380
Hundreds01030

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