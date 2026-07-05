Gihahn Love Cloete
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Gihahn Love Cloete
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|129
|113
|93
|Innings
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|8.3
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|35
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|35
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|51
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|4.11
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|129
|113
|93
|Innings
|2
|221
|107
|84
|Not outs
|0
|9
|4
|5
|Runs
|15
|6519
|2878
|1647
|Balls Faced
|15
|12619
|3989
|1463
|Avg
|7.5
|30.75
|27.94
|20.84
|SR
|100
|51.66
|72.14
|112.57
|Fours
|2
|1001
|347
|204
|Fifties
|0
|32
|17
|9
|Sixies
|0
|30
|31
|30
|Highest
|13
|135
|143
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|10
|3
|0