Girish Venkateswaran
batsman
|Full name:
|Girish Venkateswaran
|Nationality:
|Luxembourg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|13.2
|13.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|133
|133
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|133
|133
|SR
|80
|80
|Eco
|9.97
|9.97
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|17
|17
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|227
|227
|Balls Faced
|230
|230
|Avg
|15.13
|15.13
|SR
|98.69
|98.69
|Fours
|21
|21
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|59
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|0