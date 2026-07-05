Girish Venkateswaran

Girish Venkateswaran

batsman

Full name:Girish Venkateswaran
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2023 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings66
Overs13.213.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs133133
Wickets11
Avg133133
SR8080
Eco9.979.97
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1717
Not outs22
Runs227227
Balls Faced230230
Avg15.1315.13
SR98.6998.69
Fours2121
Fifties11
Sixies66
Highest5959
Hundreds00

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