Squads Bulgaria vs Luxembourg T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 20.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmadhel Agagyul
batsman
Barker Timothy
batsman
Chughtai Zeerak
all rounder
Cope William
all rounder
Dowling Anthony
no information yet
Dixit Vivek
batsman
Dowling Joshua
no information yet
Embleton Benjamin
no information yet
Duff Oscar
no information yet
Jabarkhel Eliyas
batsman
Gogev Milen
no information yet
Khan Asghar Ali
all rounder
Gul Jakob
wicket keeper
Madan Jatin
all rounder
Hussain Firas
all rounder
Momand Milad
bowler
Ivanov Genchev
no information yet
Nagayach Mayank
batsman
Krishnakumar Kushaal
batsman
Singh Gil Shiv Karan
all rounder
Lakov Hristo
all rounder
Soukhiya Kamal
bowler
Mishra Prakash
all rounder
Venkateswaran Girish
batsman
Nikolov Dimo Krasimirov
all rounder
Vijh Vikram
all rounder
Raja Danyal
no information yet
Rasool Ali
all rounder
Rasool Omar
wicket keeper
Siddiqui Abdul Manan Bashir
batsman
Singh Gagandeep
bowler
Yousuf Huzaif
bowler
Zaroo Isa
all rounder
Match has not started yet