Squads Bulgaria vs Luxembourg T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 20.08.2026

T20i

BUL
BUL
LUX
LUX

Playing

BUL
BUL
LUX
LUX
First TeamSecond Team
Chughtai Zeerak

all rounder

Cope William

all rounder

Dowling Anthony

no information yet

Dowling Joshua

no information yet

Embleton Benjamin

no information yet

Duff Oscar

no information yet

Gogev Milen

no information yet

Khan Asghar Ali

all rounder

Gul Jakob

wicket keeper

Madan Jatin

all rounder

Hussain Firas

all rounder

Ivanov Genchev

no information yet

Lakov Hristo

all rounder

Mishra Prakash

all rounder

Vijh Vikram

all rounder

Raja Danyal

no information yet

Rasool Ali

all rounder

Rasool Omar

wicket keeper

Zaroo Isa

all rounder

Bench

BUL
BUL
LUX
LUX

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet