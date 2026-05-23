Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 23.05.2026

T20Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LSG
LSG

196

PBKS
PBKS

200

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Iyer Shreyasbatsman10151115198.04
Singh Prabhsimranwicket keeper693972176.92
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Shami Mohammedbowler4045211.2520
Khan Mohsinbowler404801200

Latest Highlights

17.6
6

MAXIMUM! Hundred comes up for Iyer in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off again. Iyer pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

17.5
1

Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off once more. Shedge goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

17.4
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

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