Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 23.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Iyer Shreyasbatsman
|101
|51
|11
|5
|198.04
|Singh Prabhsimranwicket keeper
|69
|39
|7
|2
|176.92
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Shami Mohammedbowler
|4
|0
|45
|2
|11.25
|2
|0
|Khan Mohsinbowler
|4
|0
|48
|0
|12
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
17.6
6
MAXIMUM! Hundred comes up for Iyer in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off again. Iyer pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.
17.5
1
Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off once more. Shedge goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
17.4
1
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets forward and plays a pull for a run.