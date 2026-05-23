17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Hundred comes up for Iyer in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off again. Iyer pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off once more. Shedge goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

17.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

17.3 . Short, outside off stump again. Iyer moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

17.2 1 Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Shedge goes back and defends on the off side for a run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off stump once again. Shedge rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

16.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Shedge gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

16.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

16.4 1 Tendulkar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shedge moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

16.3 1 Tendulkar pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Iyer pushes forward and flicks for one run.

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shedge moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

16.1 . Full toss, on a good line. Shedge pushes forward and flicks

15.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off again. Iyer pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

15.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Iyer rocks back and inside edges

15.4 2 Dropped in short by Mohammad Shami, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a pair of runs.

15.3 6 SIX! Full, on line again. Iyer gets forward and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

15.2 . Good line and length from Mohammad Shami again. Iyer gets forward and flicks shakily

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short, on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

14.6 W OUT! Tendulkar traps Prabhsimran Singh in front! Full toss, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Prabhsimran Singh is on his way

14.5 1 Tendulkar pitches one up, on line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

14.4 4 And another! Tendulkar drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Iyer creates room and guides a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

14.3 4 FOUR! Tendulkar pitches one up, outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and drives over the on side field for four runs.

14.2 2 Full toss, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for a couple of runs. Fantastic work in the field by Pooran saves a boundary.

14.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and skies a sloppy drive behind square for a run.

13.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

13.5 4 FOUR! Yadav drops one in short, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Yadav pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Iyer pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

13.2 1 Yadav drops one in short, outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and guides a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

13.1 . DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and cuts. The umpire gives Prabhsimran Singh out, but the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Ayush Badoni. Not an easy chance for Ayush Badoni.

12.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once again. Iyer gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

12.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.3 1 Iyer brings up his 50! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Iyer rocks back and flicks for one run.

12.2 1 Good line and length once more. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and drives for one run.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Rathi, on line. Iyer rocks back and drives for a run.

11.6 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Mohsin Khan drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

11.4 1 Short ball, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.3 1 50 comes up for Prabhsimran Singh! Full, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

11.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

11.1 2 Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 2 runs.

10.6 1 Short, pitching outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

10.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Iyer gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

10.3 2 Short, outside off once more. Iyer rocks back and late cuts for 2 runs behind point. Great work in the field by Mohsin Khan saves a certain boundary.

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh advances down the pitch and inside edges for a single run behind square.

10.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Rathi, pitching outside off again. Iyer gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rathi, outside off once more. Iyer gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

9.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer goes back and slices a cut for four runs.

9.2 1 Good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run through the on side field.

9.1 1 Rathi pitches one up, on line. Iyer gets forward and flicks for one run.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Tendulkar, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

8.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

8.4 4 FOUR! Short, pitching near leg stump and angled across Prabhsimran Singh. He advances down the pitch and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Iyer gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

8.1 . On a good length, outside off. Iyer gets forward and drives down the ground.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Mohsin Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and drives for six runs.

7.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.4 1 Short, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and cuts for a single run.

7.3 . Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and defends

7.2 1 Mohsin Khan drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Tendulkar, pitching near leg stump and angling across Prabhsimran Singh. He gets on the back foot and glances back behind square for 1 run.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

6.4 1 DROPPED! Tendulkar drops one in short, outside leg. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull for 1 run behind square. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Pant.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer goes back and drives for 1 run.

6.2 . Back of a length, on line. Iyer goes back and defends

6.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

5.6 2 Pitched up, on line once more. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for a pair of runs.

5.5 1 On a good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

5.5 1w Wide. Bouncer, too wide outside off.

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Iyer pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

5.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across Prabhsimran Singh. He gets forward and defends for a single run.

5.1 1 Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

4.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Rathi. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

4.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs down the ground.

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and slices a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

4.1 2 Good length from Rathi, pitching on leg and angling across. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and edges for a couple of runs over the on side field.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Iyer gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

3.5 . On a good line and length from Mohsin Khan. Iyer gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and drives for a single run.

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer goes back and drives for a run on the off side.

3.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

2.6 4 And again! Good line and length from Mohammad Shami. Iyer pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, outside off once more. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Choudhary costing Lucknow Super Giants 4 runs.

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a wild cut

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 W OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket, pitched up, on a good line. Connolly gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and drives back through point for a single run.

1.6 . Short, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Connolly goes back and pulls poorly down the ground.

1.5 2 On a good line and length from Yadav. Connolly gets forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Connolly rocks back and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

1.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and guides a late cut for 1 run back behind point.

1.1 . Good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and defends

0.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

0.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off. Connolly rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

0.5 . Mohammad Shami drops one in short, outside off. Connolly goes back and cuts averagely

0.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off. Connolly moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the back foot and punches a drive

0.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Connolly gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

0.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Lucknow Super Giants, as Mohammad Shami breaks through! Mohammad Shami drops one in short, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Tendulkar

19.6 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket. Yorker, outside off again. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot and drives behind point for 4 runs.

19.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

19.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

19.5 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Abdul Samad Farooq moves down the pitch and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

19.4 6 SIX! Short ball, outside off stump once more. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.3 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the front foot and skies a flick

19.2 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side.

19.1 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

19.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

18.6 . Short ball, outside off stump. Tendulkar moves onto the back foot but decides to just let it through to the keeper unchallenged

18.5 1 Vijaykumar Vyshak drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

18.4 1 Vijaykumar Vyshak comes around the wicket. Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off. Tendulkar gets forward and drives for a run.

18.3 2 Vijaykumar Vyshak comes over the wicket to Tendulkar. Vijaykumar Vyshak pitches one up, outside off once more. Tendulkar gets on the front foot and drives for two runs.

18.2 1 Vijaykumar Vyshak now coming around the wicket to Abdul Samad Farooq. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward and drives on the on side for one run.

18.1 1 Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off. Tendulkar gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

17.6 1 Jansen now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tendulkar pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

17.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on line. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky drive, and is remarkably caught by Dubey on the on side.

17.4 . Back of a length, on line. Choudhary pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

17.3 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

17.2 1 Short, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Choudhary moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run back behind square.

17.1 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

16.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Shashank Singh, outside off stump once more. Inglis gets forward and pulls, but is caught by Iyer down the ground.

16.5 1 Full, outside off again. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through point.

16.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward and inside edges behind square for four runs.

16.3 . Good length from Shashank Singh, outside off once again. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off once again. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Inglis gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

15.6 . Jansen pitches one up, on a good line. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Jansen, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Abdul Samad Farooq moves down the pitch and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs down the ground.

15.4 1 Back of a length from Jansen, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Inglis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

15.3 1 Jansen drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Abdul Samad Farooq rocks back and plays a mediocre pull for a single run.

15.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Inglis rocks back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

15.1 1lb Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Abdul Samad Farooq rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a leg bye.

14.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Shashank Singh, pitching outside off stump once again. Abdul Samad Farooq goes back and guides a shaky cut for one run.

14.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.3 2 Good length, outside off once again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

14.3 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching well outside off stump. Inglis rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

14.2 . Good length from Shashank Singh, pitching outside off. Inglis pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

14.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Inglis moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

13.6 . Good line and length once again. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 W OUT! Chahal gets the wicket! Good line and length from Chahal. Pant gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Jansen

13.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Pant moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

13.3 2 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Pant pushes forward and lofts a drive for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Iyer.

13.2 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Inglis. He shuffles down the pitch and flicks for one run.

13.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Pant gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Pant pushes forward and drives for a single run.

12.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Inglis goes back and reverse sweeps for a run behind point.

12.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Pant rocks back and guides a cut for a single run.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Shashank Singh, outside off stump once again. Inglis gets on the back foot and slices a cut through point for a run.

12.2 . Shashank Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off. Inglis pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

12.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Inglis gets forward but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Inglis moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run down the ground.

11.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Inglis pushes forward and skies a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

11.4 2 Fifty for Inglis! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump. Inglis gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a couple of runs back behind point. Great fielding by Chahal results in a boundary being saved.

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Inglis. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

11.2 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Inglis pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

11.2 1w Wide. Short ball, outside leg and angling across. Inglis gets on the back foot but misses while trying a late cut

11.1 1 Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Pant rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Chahal. Pant gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

10.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pant moves onto the back foot and cuts

10.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Pant rocks back but lets the ball go through to Prabhsimran Singh

10.3 1 Chahal pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Inglis moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

10.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Pant gets forward and flicks for one run.

10.1 . Chahal pitches one up, on a good line. Pant moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.6 6 DROPPED! Vijaykumar Vyshak drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Inglis gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Arshdeep Singh. Not an easy chance for Arshdeep Singh.

9.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Pant moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

9.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Pant moves onto the front foot and cuts

9.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump again. Inglis pushes forward and eases a drive behind point for a single run.

9.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Inglis gets on the back foot and edges back behind square.

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Inglis. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

8.5 1 Chahal pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pant gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

8.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pant moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pant goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

8.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pant gets forward and flicks for two runs.

8.1 1 Good length from Chahal, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Inglis pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Inglis rocks back and glances for a single run behind square on the leg side.

7.6 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off. Inglis moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pant gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive for a single run.

7.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Pant moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through point on the off side.

7.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off again. Pant moves onto the back foot and inside edges for four runs behind square.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off stump. Inglis rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

7.1 . Back of a length, on line. Inglis goes back and guides a leg glance behind square.

6.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Inglis gets forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Pant moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

6.4 W OUT! Stumped. Good length from Chahal, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni goes back but misses while attempting a cut. The glovework by Prabhsimran Singh is good. Punjab Kings appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Ayush Badoni is short of the popping crease.

6.3 1 On a good line and length. Inglis gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Ayush Badoni rocks back and glances for one run through the leg side field.

6.1 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Inglis moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Ayush Badoni gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Connolly costing a couple of runs.

5.5 2 Full toss, on a good line. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and edges for a couple of runs.

5.4 6 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

5.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and skies a drive on the on side for six runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

5.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Ayush Badoni pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

5.1 1 Good line and length. Inglis advances and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

4.6 . Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off again. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and flicks

4.5 4 FOUR! Jansen now coming around the wicket to Ayush Badoni. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ayush Badoni goes back and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ayush Badoni goes back and skies a pull for six runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, on a good line. Ayush Badoni gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

4.2 . Jansen drops one in short, outside off. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Ayush Badoni. He gets on the back foot and glances for 4 runs through the on side field. The ball is misfielded by Priyansh Arya costing two runs.

3.6 1 Back of a length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off. Ayush Badoni moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Inglis pushes forward and glances for a single run behind square.

3.4 1 On a good length, outside off again. Ayush Badoni moves down the pitch and edges back behind point for 1 run.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Ayush Badoni moves down the pitch and punches a drive

3.2 . Good length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off. Ayush Badoni moves down the pitch and plays a flick

3.1 1 Good length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off. Inglis gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

2.6 . Back of a length from Jansen, pitching on a good line. Ayush Badoni rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 W OUT! Jansen finds a way through! Dropped in short by Jansen, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.4 1lb Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Inglis rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

2.3 . Dropped in short by Jansen, outside off stump once again. Inglis advances but misses while attempting to play a pull

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

2.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Inglis gets forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.6 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran gets forward and defends down the ground for a single run.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and edges behind square.

1.3 . Good length from Azmat Omarzai, outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot but opts to let that one through to Prabhsimran Singh untouched

1.2 . On a good line and length. Pooran gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick

1.1 W OUT! Azmat Omarzai gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kulkarni pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Prabhsimran Singh

0.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length. Inglis gets forward and drives for four runs.

0.5 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off. Inglis goes back and pulls past the bowler for four runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, pitching on leg and angled across. Inglis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

0.3 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside leg and angling across Inglis. He goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Inglis gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.