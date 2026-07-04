International career

Haseebullah Khan was born on 20 March 2003 in Pishin, Balochistan, Pakistan. As of May 2025, he is 22 years old. His father, Azizullah Khan, and his uncle, Hameedullah Khan, played first-class cricket. Haseebullah started playing cricket at a young age. He trained at home with the help of his father. He later joined youth cricket in Pakistan and moved step by step into professional cricket.

2022: In December 2022, Haseebullah Khan stayed with the national team during the second Test match against New Zealand. He did not play. He shared the dressing room with players like Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah. The board selected them to stay close to the squad.

2024: In January 2024, Haseebullah Khan played his first T20I match. It was against New Zealand in Christchurch. He came to bat in the fifth match of the series. He got out without scoring. His last T20I match came in November 2024. He played against Australia in Hobart. Later in November 2024, he entered the ODI format. He played his first ODI match on 24 November 2024. The match was against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Leagues Participation

Haseebullah Khan played in the Pakistan Super League. He was part of Peshawar Zalmi in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he moved to Quetta Gladiators.

Pakistan Super League

Haseebullah Khan joined Peshawar Zalmi in 2023. He played his first match in March that year and scored a half-century. In 2024, he stayed in the team and batted in the middle order. His main position is in the top order, but he adjusted based on the team’s needs. In 2025, he moved to Quetta Gladiators. His performances in long-format matches are strong. He still needs better results in T20 matches.

Year Team Notes 2023 Peshawar Zalmi First PSL season; scored a half-century in debut match 2024 Peshawar Zalmi Stayed in the squad; batted in middle order 2025–present Quetta Gladiators Joined new team before the 2025 season

Domestic career

Haseebullah Khan started playing domestic cricket in 2022. He played List A, first-class, and T20 formats for teams like Balochistan and Sui Northern Gas. In the 2022 Pakistan Cup, he scored a century in the semi-final and finished as the top run-scorer of the tournament. He made 614 runs in 12 innings with an average of 55. In the 2023 Pakistan Cup, he scored 208 runs, including one innings of 116.

He also played for Sui Northern Gas Limited in the President’s Trophy. He scored 1 hundred and 2 fifties in 4 innings. His average in this tournament was 87. In first-class cricket, he made his debut for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022. He scored 416 runs in 14 innings with one hundred and three fifties. In the 2023 season, he scored 187 runs in 8 innings and hit one hundred.

In T20 cricket, he started in the National T20 Cup 2022. He played for Balochistan against Central Punjab. He scored 224 runs in 10 innings. One of his best innings was 72 runs. His results in domestic cricket helped him get noticed by PSL teams. Later, he joined Peshawar Zalmi. His strong numbers in longer formats show his talent, but he still needs to be more steady in T20 matches.

Records and achievements

Haseebullah Khan reached important goals early in his career. He played well in youth tournaments and then joined higher-level cricket. His strong performances helped him gain chances in domestic and national teams.

2022 Took part in the Under-19 World Cup. He was one of the best players in the tournament. Helped Balochistan win the Pakistan Cup by scoring 100 runs in the semi-final.

2023 Played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time with Peshawar Zalmi. Scored 50 runs in his debut PSL match.

2024 Played his first T20 International match on January 21 against New Zealand. Made his One Day International (ODI) debut on November 22 against Zimbabwe.



Personal life

Haseebullah Khan is a young cricket player with growing fame. His life outside the game shows where he comes from and some issues he faced.

Family

Haseebullah’s family loves cricket. His father Azizullah and his uncle Hameedullah played first-class cricket in Pakistan. He was born in Pishin, near Quetta in Balochistan.

Finance

Haseebullah’s net worth is about 1 million. This comes from his work in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League. His earnings show his success and potential to earn more.

Scandals

In March 2025, an agent named Mughiz Ahmad Shearachiikh faced trouble. He worked with some Pakistani players, including Haseebullah. The England and Wales Cricket Board stopped his registration after an investigation. The agent broke four anti-corruption rules. He tried to bribe a coach, but the coach reported this. After this news, players were told to check their ties with this agent. Some players ended their connection with him.

Fans

Haseebullah has around 35,000 followers on Instagram.