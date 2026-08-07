Hassan Rasheed
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Hassan Rasheed
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|20
|3
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|20
|3
|20
|Innings
|3
|18
|3
|18
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|18
|232
|18
|232
|Balls Faced
|68
|260
|68
|260
|Avg
|6
|13.64
|6
|13.64
|SR
|26.47
|89.23
|26.47
|89.23
|Fours
|1
|16
|1
|16
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Highest
|10
|34
|10
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0