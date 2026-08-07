Hassan Rasheed

Hassan Rasheed

wicket keeper

Full name:Hassan Rasheed
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches320320
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches320320
Innings318318
Not outs0101
Runs1823218232
Balls Faced6826068260
Avg613.64613.64
SR26.4789.2326.4789.23
Fours116116
Fifties0000
Sixies0606
Highest10341034
Hundreds0000

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