Illeperuma Arachige Sanjaya Chathura

Illeperuma Arachige Sanjaya Chathura

bowler

Full name:Illeperuma Arachige Sanjaya Chathura
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Ragama CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches363620
Innings433013
Overs267.5169.529.2
Balls---
Maidens1210
Runs1169867225
Wickets221910
Avg53.1345.6322.5
SR73.0453.6317.6
Eco4.365.17.67
BB523
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches363620
Innings523318
Not outs756
Runs1316596371
Balls Faced2422835335
Avg29.2421.2830.91
SR54.3371.37110.74
Fours1253220
Fifties532
Sixies241112
Highest1125860
Hundreds300

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