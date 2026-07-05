Illeperuma Arachige Sanjaya Chathura
bowler
|Full name:
|Illeperuma Arachige Sanjaya Chathura
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|36
|20
|Innings
|43
|30
|13
|Overs
|267.5
|169.5
|29.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|1
|0
|Runs
|1169
|867
|225
|Wickets
|22
|19
|10
|Avg
|53.13
|45.63
|22.5
|SR
|73.04
|53.63
|17.6
|Eco
|4.36
|5.1
|7.67
|BB
|5
|2
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|36
|20
|Innings
|52
|33
|18
|Not outs
|7
|5
|6
|Runs
|1316
|596
|371
|Balls Faced
|2422
|835
|335
|Avg
|29.24
|21.28
|30.91
|SR
|54.33
|71.37
|110.74
|Fours
|125
|32
|20
|Fifties
|5
|3
|2
|Sixies
|24
|11
|12
|Highest
|112
|58
|60
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0