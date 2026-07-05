Imtiaz Hossain
batsman
|Full name:
|Imtiaz Hossain
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|151
|172
|17
|Innings
|116
|64
|0
|Overs
|615.4
|312.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|94
|4
|0
|Runs
|1949
|1570
|0
|Wickets
|55
|48
|0
|Avg
|35.43
|32.7
|0
|SR
|67.16
|39
|0
|Eco
|3.16
|5.03
|0
|BB
|5
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|151
|172
|17
|Innings
|271
|172
|17
|Not outs
|10
|3
|0
|Runs
|7308
|4634
|336
|Balls Faced
|14280
|0
|272
|Avg
|28
|27.42
|19.76
|SR
|51.17
|0
|123.52
|Fours
|883
|0
|37
|Fifties
|28
|16
|2
|Sixies
|84
|0
|9
|Highest
|154
|128
|66
|Hundreds
|11
|7
|0