Imtiaz Hossain

Imtiaz Hossain

batsman

Full name:Imtiaz Hossain
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15117217
Innings116640
Overs615.4312.00
Balls---
Maidens9440
Runs194915700
Wickets55480
Avg35.4332.70
SR67.16390
Eco3.165.030
BB540
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15117217
Innings27117217
Not outs1030
Runs73084634336
Balls Faced142800272
Avg2827.4219.76
SR51.170123.52
Fours883037
Fifties28162
Sixies8409
Highest15412866
Hundreds1170

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