JabarKhel Mohammad Eliyas

JabarKhel Mohammad Eliyas

batsman

Full name:JabarKhel Mohammad Eliyas
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings1010
Overs34.434.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs276276
Wickets66
Avg4646
SR34.6634.66
Eco7.967.96
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings88
Not outs22
Runs4141
Balls Faced4646
Avg6.836.83
SR89.1389.13
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1616
Hundreds00

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