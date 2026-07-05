JabarKhel Mohammad Eliyas
batsman
|Full name:
|JabarKhel Mohammad Eliyas
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|34.4
|34.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|276
|276
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|46
|46
|SR
|34.66
|34.66
|Eco
|7.96
|7.96
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|41
|41
|Balls Faced
|46
|46
|Avg
|6.83
|6.83
|SR
|89.13
|89.13
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0