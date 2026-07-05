Jack Alexander Brooks

Jack Alexander Brooks

bowler

Full name:Jack Alexander Brooks
Nationality:England

Teams

2023 Teams

Nottinghamshire

Somerset

Worcestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1545176
Innings2635075
Overs4180.4386.3238.1
Balls---
Maidens870215
Runs1468919421852
Wickets5315872
Avg27.6633.4825.72
SR47.2339.9819.84
Eco3.515.027.77
BB945
4w2712
5w2201
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1545176
Innings1932314
Not outs6778
Runs210315277
Balls Faced355120867
Avg16.699.512.83
SR59.2273.07114.92
Fours269138
Fifties500
Sixies3321
Highest1092833
Hundreds100

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