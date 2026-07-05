Jack Alexander Brooks
bowler
|Full name:
|Jack Alexander Brooks
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|154
|51
|76
|Innings
|263
|50
|75
|Overs
|4180.4
|386.3
|238.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|870
|21
|5
|Runs
|14689
|1942
|1852
|Wickets
|531
|58
|72
|Avg
|27.66
|33.48
|25.72
|SR
|47.23
|39.98
|19.84
|Eco
|3.51
|5.02
|7.77
|BB
|9
|4
|5
|4w
|27
|1
|2
|5w
|22
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|154
|51
|76
|Innings
|193
|23
|14
|Not outs
|67
|7
|8
|Runs
|2103
|152
|77
|Balls Faced
|3551
|208
|67
|Avg
|16.69
|9.5
|12.83
|SR
|59.22
|73.07
|114.92
|Fours
|269
|13
|8
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|33
|2
|1
|Highest
|109
|28
|33
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0