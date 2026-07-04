Jacob Butler

Jacob Butler

bowler

Full name:Jacob Butler

Teams

2023 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1313
Overs37.337.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs277277
Wickets1818
Avg15.3815.38
SR12.512.5
Eco7.387.38
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs1616
Balls Faced2828
Avg5.335.33
SR57.1457.14
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

Another Players

Griffin, JJ

Griffin, JJ

Ansell, Matthew

Ansell, Matthew

McAuley, Adam

McAuley, Adam

Clarke, Fraser

Clarke, Fraser

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Jansen, Dollin

Jansen, Dollin

Barnett, Sam

Barnett, Sam

Cawte, Kieran

Cawte, Kieran

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

Brown, Jamie

Brown, Jamie