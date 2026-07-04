Jacob Butler
bowler
|Full name:
|Jacob Butler
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|37.3
|37.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|277
|277
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|15.38
|15.38
|SR
|12.5
|12.5
|Eco
|7.38
|7.38
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|16
|16
|Balls Faced
|28
|28
|Avg
|5.33
|5.33
|SR
|57.14
|57.14
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0