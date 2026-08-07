Jasmer Dhankar
bowler
|Full name:
|Jasmer Dhankar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|1
|Overs
|33.5
|6.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|194
|35
|25
|Wickets
|5
|1
|0
|Avg
|38.8
|35
|0
|SR
|40.6
|36
|0
|Eco
|5.73
|5.83
|8.33
|BB
|3
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0