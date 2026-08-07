Jasmer Dhankar

Jasmer Dhankar

bowler

Full name:Jasmer Dhankar

Teams

2025 Teams

Uttar Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches211
Innings411
Overs33.56.03.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs1943525
Wickets510
Avg38.8350
SR40.6360
Eco5.735.838.33
BB310
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches211
Innings100
Not outs000
Runs000
Balls Faced100
Avg000
SR000
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest000
Hundreds000

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