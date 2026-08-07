Jason Kila

Jason Kila

batsman

Full name:Jason Kila
Nationality:Papua new guinea
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Papua New Guinea

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches13162523
Innings891615
Overs38.117.066.131.0
Balls----
Maidens4070
Runs20099332197
Wickets6386
Avg33.333341.532.83
SR38.163449.6231
Eco5.245.825.016.35
BB3131
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches13162523
Innings1392514
Not outs3447
Runs15966317109
Balls Faced2444651589
Avg15.913.215.0915.57
SR65.16143.4761.55122.47
Fours144326
Fifties0000
Sixies2557
Highest36273627
Hundreds0000

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