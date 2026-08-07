Jason Kila
batsman
|Full name:
|Jason Kila
|Nationality:
|Papua new guinea
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|25
|23
|Innings
|8
|9
|16
|15
|Overs
|38.1
|17.0
|66.1
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|7
|0
|Runs
|200
|99
|332
|197
|Wickets
|6
|3
|8
|6
|Avg
|33.33
|33
|41.5
|32.83
|SR
|38.16
|34
|49.62
|31
|Eco
|5.24
|5.82
|5.01
|6.35
|BB
|3
|1
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|25
|23
|Innings
|13
|9
|25
|14
|Not outs
|3
|4
|4
|7
|Runs
|159
|66
|317
|109
|Balls Faced
|244
|46
|515
|89
|Avg
|15.9
|13.2
|15.09
|15.57
|SR
|65.16
|143.47
|61.55
|122.47
|Fours
|14
|4
|32
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|5
|5
|7
|Highest
|36
|27
|36
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0