John Boge Reva
bowler
|Full name:
|John Boge Reva
|Nationality:
|Papua new guinea
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|5
|20
|20
|Innings
|9
|8
|9
|20
|19
|Overs
|67.3
|21.1
|94.3
|136.2
|56.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|22
|2
|0
|Runs
|357
|148
|244
|692
|394
|Wickets
|13
|7
|10
|23
|17
|Avg
|27.46
|21.14
|24.4
|30.08
|23.17
|SR
|31.15
|18.14
|56.7
|35.56
|20.05
|Eco
|5.28
|6.99
|2.58
|5.07
|6.93
|BB
|3
|2
|6
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|5
|20
|20
|Innings
|7
|4
|9
|15
|12
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Runs
|62
|16
|144
|191
|52
|Balls Faced
|83
|22
|330
|231
|66
|Avg
|10.33
|4
|16
|19.1
|5.77
|SR
|74.69
|72.72
|43.63
|82.68
|78.78
|Fours
|6
|1
|17
|18
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Highest
|36
|7
|45
|43
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0