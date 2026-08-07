John Boge Reva

John Boge Reva

bowler

Full name:John Boge Reva
Nationality:Papua new guinea
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Papua New Guinea

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches9952020
Innings9892019
Overs67.321.194.3136.256.5
Balls-----
Maidens102220
Runs357148244692394
Wickets137102317
Avg27.4621.1424.430.0823.17
SR31.1518.1456.735.5620.05
Eco5.286.992.585.076.93
BB32642
4w00110
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches9952020
Innings7491512
Not outs10053
Runs621614419152
Balls Faced832233023166
Avg10.3341619.15.77
SR74.6972.7243.6382.6878.78
Fours6117183
Fifties00000
Sixies21242
Highest36745439
Hundreds00000

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